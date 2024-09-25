Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Many Kansas residents are experiencing homelessness despite earning pay through work or fixed incomes, like social security. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, advocates argue a lack of affordable housing is driving an increase in homelessness in the state.

Plus more on these stories:



An advocacy group says indoor smoking at Kansas casinos is linked to gambling addiction.

A man and woman shot outside a south Wichita elementary school during an incident are expected to survive.

The US House passed a bill this month that would increase oversight of Chinese companies with ties to the communist party from buying farmland.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hold a special session in Louisburg in November.

The Mississippi River is again seeing low water levels.

Friends University announced a new Center for Enterprise and Community Engagement on Tuesday.

