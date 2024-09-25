© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Many Kansas residents are experiencing homelessness despite earning pay through work or fixed incomes, like social security. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, advocates argue a lack of affordable housing is driving an increase in homelessness in the state.

Plus more on these stories:

  • An advocacy group says indoor smoking at Kansas casinos is linked to gambling addiction.
  • A man and woman shot outside a south Wichita elementary school during an incident are expected to survive.
  • The US House passed a bill this month that would increase oversight of Chinese companies with ties to the communist party from buying farmland.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court will hold a special session in Louisburg in November.
  • The Mississippi River is again seeing low water levels.
  • Friends University announced a new Center for Enterprise and Community Engagement on Tuesday.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Rose Conlon, Kate Grumke, AJ Jones, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
