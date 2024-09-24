Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Kansas author, Sarah Smarsh, has a new book out today. Bone of the Bone is a collection of 36 essays that have previously appeared in publications like the New York Times and The Guardian. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Smarsh about the collection.

Plus more on these stories:



A Wichita elementary school was locked down Monday morning after a man allegedly shot his wife while they were dropping off kids.

Textron Aviation machinists began their strike early Monday morning after voting down a contract offer over the weekend.

Last year, the number of abortions provided in the US topped 1 million for the first time in about a decade.

Kansas State University and the University of Kansas Health System are teaming up with a hospital system in Phillips County to improve rural health care.

New reporting by POLITICO suggests Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas may have improperly spent $45 hundred dollars of taxpayer money on travel.

Garfield Elementary School in Augusta has received national recognition from the US Department of Education.

