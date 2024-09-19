Thursday, September 19, 2024

KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years in the music business. The multiple Grammy award winning band was the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since The Beatles in 1964. KMUW’s Carla Eckels caught up with KC to discuss his music.

Plus more on these stories:



A group appointed by Kansas education leaders will offer recommendations about the use of cell phones in schools.

The Lenexa City Council has dealt what appears to be a fatal blow to a much-discussed plan to create a new homeless shelter in Johnson County.

Advocates for Kansas foster children argue the state is not doing enough to hold private contractors accountable for service failures.

Volunteer firefighters say new federal guidelines that could take effect next year might shut down fire departments protecting wide swaths of rural America.

Two mussel species stocked in Kansas streams and rivers last year appear to be surviving, state officials say— a good sign for the conservation practice.

The Sedgwick County Swap and Shop is closed for construction until at least December.

Drivers should expect major traffic disruptions on parts of I-135 this weekend and next.

Officials with the Kansas State Fair say about 330,00 people attended this year’s event.

