Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 19, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years in the music business. The multiple Grammy award winning band was the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since The Beatles in 1964. KMUW’s Carla Eckels caught up with KC to discuss his music.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A group appointed by Kansas education leaders will offer recommendations about the use of cell phones in schools.
  • The Lenexa City Council has dealt what appears to be a fatal blow to a much-discussed plan to create a new homeless shelter in Johnson County.
  • Advocates for Kansas foster children argue the state is not doing enough to hold private contractors accountable for service failures.
  • Volunteer firefighters say new federal guidelines that could take effect next year might shut down fire departments protecting wide swaths of rural America.
  • Two mussel species stocked in Kansas streams and rivers last year appear to be surviving, state officials say— a good sign for the conservation practice.
  • The Sedgwick County Swap and Shop is closed for construction until at least December.
  • Drivers should expect major traffic disruptions on parts of I-135 this weekend and next.
  • Officials with the Kansas State Fair say about 330,00 people attended this year’s event.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Kyle Palmer, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
