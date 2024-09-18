Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Kansas farms have consolidated and expanded their operations in recent decades to become bigger than ever. That has economic benefits for the owners, but bigger farms means fewer farmers, and that has contributed to depopulation in rural parts of the state. Sociologists say it's also taken a toll on farmer’s mental health. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



New census data shows that more than 8% of Kansans lack health insurance, a higher rate than the national average.

Wichita State University will receive a $1 million dollar grant to support students at the new biomedical campus.

Sedgwick County is considering a new set of rules to govern short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and VRBOs in unincorporated areas.

The FBI is investigating the origins of suspicious mail sent to government officials in Kansas and other nearby states.

Members of the local Machinists union representing workers at Textron Aviation gathered in Naftzger Park Tuesday afternoon for a solidarity rally.

Another Kansas City, Kansas, woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was abused by former police Detective Roger Golubski.

Free flu vaccinations will be available Saturday, Sept. 21, at three community health clinics.

