Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Lauren Elkin's novel Scaffolding follows two couples who live in the same apartment in Parish, but decades apart. The book explores love, desire and fidelity, set against the backdrop of psychoanalysis and the feminist movement. KMUW's Beth Golay visits with Elkin, and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita’s longtime Park and Recreation Director is no longer with the city.

Tribal leaders in Kansas say their members are not protected from being tried more than once for a crime.

Gas keeps getting cheaper.

Experts say it’s now time to get vaccinated for COVID, RSV and the flu.

Sedgwick County Commission candidates will answer questions about housing at a forum next week.

State lawmakers yesterday advanced Governor Laura Kelly’s pick to lead the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The sixth annual Latin Fest ICT will be held Saturday.

