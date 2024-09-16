Monday, September 16, 2024

For dozens of children, Amy Menas is a counselor, confidante and musical mentor … a voice coach who teaches them what it takes to nail the audition and make it on stage. Suzanne Perez spent time with Menas and some of her students.

Plus more on these stories:



A recovery home in southeast Kansas is at risk of closing after its grant funding ran out.

A new clinic that provides abortions has opened in Southeast Kansas.

Members of the Kansas court of Appeals will meet tomorrow in Manhattan to hear arguments in three cases.

Work started last week to convert cropland back into habitat near Great Bend in central Kansas.

The University of Kansas has started a pilot project to expand renewable energy while addressing water scarcity from overpumping in southwest Kansas.

Several states are instituting special labeling requirements or even bans on lab-cultured or cultivated meat. That’s despite the fact that mass production of such meat products is still years away.

Sedgwick County is opening a new tag and tax office in west Wichita.

