Friday, September 13, 2024

Formed in 2010, Low Cut Connie quickly gained critical acclaim and praise from everyone from Barack Obama to Elton John to Bruce Springsteen. The band is the subject of the new film, Art Dealers, which was co-directed by Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner. Weiner says he wanted to capture the power of the band's performances, while giving the audience a small glimpse behind the scenes. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Adam Weiner and has more.

David Lord and Charles Rumback are two musicians who grew up in Kansas. Lord in Wichita, Rumback in Hutchinson. They loved the same music and distinguished themselves in the contemporary music scene but, until just a few years ago, they'd never met or played together. Now they have a new album scheduled for release next year and will make their live debut here in Wichita this weekend. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Lord and Charles Rumback and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case focused on how long police can hold a person during a traffic stop.

The Wichita Police Department is asking residents to protect their firearms, citing more than 500 gun thefts that have occurred since January.

Kansas officials say the state’s focus on finding alternative solutions for children facing foster care is paying off.

Tours of the now-closed Kansas State Penitentiary will begin this week.

