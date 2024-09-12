Thursday, September 12, 2024

David Lord and Charles Rumback are two musicians who grew up in Kansas. Lord in Wichita, Rumback in Hutchinson. They loved the same music and distinguished themselves in the contemporary music scene but, until just a few years ago, they'd never met or played together. Now they have a new album scheduled for release next year and will make their live debut here in Wichita this weekend. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Lord and Charles Rumback and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Health care providers say efforts to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri could make it easier for Kansans and others to access abortion.

Suicide rates in Sedgwick County dipped in 2023 to their lowest levels since 2015.

A new state law requires Kansas school districts to show that struggling students are improving, or they risk losing funds set aside for those kids.

The number of Kansans receiving cash assistance from a federal program for families in need is the lowest it’s been in nearly 15 years.

Two people were taken to the hospital and several others injured after a small explosion and fire Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair.

The City of Newton has unveiled a new department in hopes of driving economic growth.

Producers and crew are filming on the Wichita State University campus for a national TV series.

Exploration Place will celebrate the opening of its new outdoor amphitheater this month with a Drone Light Festival.

