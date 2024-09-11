Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Following the pandemic, Sedgwick County battled employee shortages. Three years and millions of dollars later, a concerted effort to increase pay has brought staff back. But the focus on compensation has brought its own set of challenges: namely, balancing the budget by making cuts in other areas. KMUW’s Celia Hack takes a look at the issue.
Plus more on these stories:
- After voting Monday night to put a $450 million dollar bond issue on the ballot, Wichita school leaders have started making their case to voters.
- The Wichita school board also voted unanimously Monday night to approve next year's budget.
- The Wichita city council voted Tuesday to award $1.3 million dollars in COVID recovery funds to housing developers.
- Wichita City Council members are likely to receive more options on how the city plans to implement paid parking downtown at its November 19th evening meeting.
- Missouri residents will vote on whether to legalize abortion in November.
- The top election official in Kansas is requesting answers from the US Postal Service after about 1,000 mail-in ballots were not counted in the state’s primary elections.
- Parts of K-96 between Maize Road and I-235 will close beginning Wednesday.
- The Wichita Fire department will use a building scheduled for demolition for training later this week.
- The man accused of firing the shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade last February will stand trial in 2026.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Madeline Fox, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin Suzanne Perez, Jason Rosenbaum, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper