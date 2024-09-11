Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Following the pandemic, Sedgwick County battled employee shortages. Three years and millions of dollars later, a concerted effort to increase pay has brought staff back. But the focus on compensation has brought its own set of challenges: namely, balancing the budget by making cuts in other areas. KMUW’s Celia Hack takes a look at the issue.

After voting Monday night to put a $450 million dollar bond issue on the ballot, Wichita school leaders have started making their case to voters.

The Wichita school board also voted unanimously Monday night to approve next year's budget.

The Wichita city council voted Tuesday to award $1.3 million dollars in COVID recovery funds to housing developers.

Wichita City Council members are likely to receive more options on how the city plans to implement paid parking downtown at its November 19th evening meeting.

Missouri residents will vote on whether to legalize abortion in November.

The top election official in Kansas is requesting answers from the US Postal Service after about 1,000 mail-in ballots were not counted in the state’s primary elections.

Parts of K-96 between Maize Road and I-235 will close beginning Wednesday.

The Wichita Fire department will use a building scheduled for demolition for training later this week.

The man accused of firing the shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade last February will stand trial in 2026.

