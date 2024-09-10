Tuesday, September 10, 2024

What's the difference between guilt, humiliation, embarrassment and shame? Author Melissa Petro explored this question after she was publicly humiliated for a decision from her past. The result is a memoir titled, Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification. She recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the book, and her experience.

A new report by the Kansas Nursing Workforce Center at KU finds that Kansans are healthier and live longer when they reside in areas with higher concentrations of nurses.

Kansas Honor Flight made its 100th trip to Washington DC this week.

Flags throughout Kansas will fly at half-staff tomorrow in remembrance of 9-11.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis will begin renovations Tuesday to its emergency department.

Kansas senators Monday advanced Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s pick to lead the new Office of the Child Advocate.

Free vaccines and microchips will be available for pets at Orchard Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 14.

A small insect that hurts corn crops is showing up in more states this year.

