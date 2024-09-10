Tuesday, September 10, 2024
What's the difference between guilt, humiliation, embarrassment and shame? Author Melissa Petro explored this question after she was publicly humiliated for a decision from her past. The result is a memoir titled, Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification. She recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the book, and her experience.
- A new report by the Kansas Nursing Workforce Center at KU finds that Kansans are healthier and live longer when they reside in areas with higher concentrations of nurses.
- Kansas Honor Flight made its 100th trip to Washington DC this week.
- Flags throughout Kansas will fly at half-staff tomorrow in remembrance of 9-11.
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis will begin renovations Tuesday to its emergency department.
- Kansas senators Monday advanced Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s pick to lead the new Office of the Child Advocate.
- Free vaccines and microchips will be available for pets at Orchard Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 14.
- A small insect that hurts corn crops is showing up in more states this year.
Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper