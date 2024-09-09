Monday, September 9, 2024

U.S. beef production is responsible for about 4% of the nation’s planet-warming pollution. That’s according to the U-S Department of Agriculture. Some researchers say that eating less beef could lower emissions. But for some people, that’s easier said than done. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert explores if there’s a way to order a hamburger while keeping your climate conscience clean.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school board meets tonight and could set a date for the district's next bond issue election.

The Wichita city council will hear an update from city staff about its plan to implement paid parking downtown in the near future.

A tick bite can often spread deadly diseases among cattle herds…. costing ranchers millions of dollars. But a new vaccine may prevent cattle from getting one tick-borne disease.

By 2030, volunteers hope to clean up all the sites along the Kansas River that have large amounts of decades-old trash.

Kansas City will get its first bar dedicated to televising only women’s sports. It’s joining a wave of pubs devoted to women’s athletics opening in the last few years.

Veterans Memorial Park will host a ceremony to remember the events of 9/11 on Wednesday. The ceremony will also pay tribute to Veterans who served in the wars that followed the terror attacks.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Madeline Fox, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Elizabeth Rembert

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay