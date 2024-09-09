Monday, September 9, 2024
U.S. beef production is responsible for about 4% of the nation’s planet-warming pollution. That’s according to the U-S Department of Agriculture. Some researchers say that eating less beef could lower emissions. But for some people, that’s easier said than done. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert explores if there’s a way to order a hamburger while keeping your climate conscience clean.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita school board meets tonight and could set a date for the district's next bond issue election.
- The Wichita city council will hear an update from city staff about its plan to implement paid parking downtown in the near future.
- A tick bite can often spread deadly diseases among cattle herds…. costing ranchers millions of dollars. But a new vaccine may prevent cattle from getting one tick-borne disease.
- By 2030, volunteers hope to clean up all the sites along the Kansas River that have large amounts of decades-old trash.
- Kansas City will get its first bar dedicated to televising only women’s sports. It’s joining a wave of pubs devoted to women’s athletics opening in the last few years.
- Veterans Memorial Park will host a ceremony to remember the events of 9/11 on Wednesday. The ceremony will also pay tribute to Veterans who served in the wars that followed the terror attacks.
