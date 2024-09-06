Friday, September 6, 2024

Workers, residents and small business owners are concerned about the proposed paid parking plan in Delano, Old Town and Downtown Wichita. KMUW's Kylie Cameron reports.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas State University has received funding from the National Science Foundation to help with a project to protect bees worldwide.

Kansas officials recently previewed a new unemployment system that aims to offer a better user experience.

Garden Plain will soon have a new aquatics facility thanks to a federal grant.

There’s an intriguing term that’s been making headlines in recent weeks - corn sweat.

Congress has until September 30th to pass a new farm bill.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Mia Hennen, Kate Grumke, and Dylan Lysen

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper