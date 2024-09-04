Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Western U.S. has seen decades of disputes over water. Now climate change could bring more water scarcity to the Midwest and Great Plains. That’s left states in the middle of the country wondering if the thirst for water could be headed their way. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports.

Plus more on these stories:



Medicaid expansion generally reduces a state’s overall mortality, but a study from the University of Kansas Medical Center finds the outcomes are mixed in rural areas.

The Wichita city council passed a policy Tuesday to fine renters and owners of short-term rentals who throw disruptive parties.

Several moves Tuesday by the City Council will allow Wichita’s multi-agency center to move forward.

Flags throughout Kansas will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor an Ark City firefighter who died over the weekend.

Kansas collected slightly more tax revenue in August than predicted.

Four Wichita nonprofits will compete for more than $100 thousand dollars in funding from the United Way of the Plains.

