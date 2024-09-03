Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Kansas lawmakers are strapping in for an election season that could decide the dynamics of power in state politics. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda sat down to talk about what’s at stake in the Statehouse.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas State University professor says a classic children’s book continues to inspire readers of all ages.

Kansas lawmakers want to hear how the state can play a role in addressing a lack of affordable housing.

Two of the biggest industries in western Kansas, agriculture and renewable energy, will join forces in a new project to produce sustainable jet fuel in Liberal.

Some Flint Hills property owners can get help figuring out if their lot or building contains lead paint, asbestos or other hazardous materials.

