© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 30, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The fastest growing sport in America is gaining momentum in the Midwest. The City of Wichita’s first ever Pickleball Director has seen the game grow significantly since he arrived in Wichita from Nashville two years ago. KMUW’s Carla Eckels reports

Plus more on these stories:

  • Home insurance rates in Kansas grew more than the national average last year, according to a new report.
  • Wichita will host job fairs in early September in hopes of filling more than 80 open positions.
  • A Democratic political organization is throwing support behind 10 candidates for the Kansas Legislature.
  • Fewer than 20% of registered voters went to the polls earlier this month for the Kansas primary election.
  • The city of Wichita has received nearly $400 thousand dollars in federal funding to improve energy efficiency.
  • Overland Park will replace grass turf with native wildflowers in some street medians.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell