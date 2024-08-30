Friday, August 30, 2024

The fastest growing sport in America is gaining momentum in the Midwest. The City of Wichita’s first ever Pickleball Director has seen the game grow significantly since he arrived in Wichita from Nashville two years ago. KMUW’s Carla Eckels reports

Plus more on these stories:



Home insurance rates in Kansas grew more than the national average last year, according to a new report.

Wichita will host job fairs in early September in hopes of filling more than 80 open positions.

A Democratic political organization is throwing support behind 10 candidates for the Kansas Legislature.

Fewer than 20% of registered voters went to the polls earlier this month for the Kansas primary election.

The city of Wichita has received nearly $400 thousand dollars in federal funding to improve energy efficiency.

Overland Park will replace grass turf with native wildflowers in some street medians.

