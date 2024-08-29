Thursday, August 29, 2024

Delaware-based singer Nadjah Nicole was a contestant on season nine of the television show The Voice. She says that although the show gave her some visibility it provided no guarantee that her career would continue. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nadjah Nicole and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita Police Department says it's made an arrest in connection with a homicide last week near West Kellogg.

A city board finalized its recommendations for which developers will get taxpayer funding to buy and renovate Wichita public housing units.

A Wichita nonprofit is holding a town on hall on the rising cost of housing this evening.

People could get access to a new COVID vaccine as early as next week. The latest shot being used to combat new strains of the virus.

KU opens its football season tonight in an unfamiliar place: Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. We have more on how much that’s costing the Jayhawks.

Eisenhower National Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic.

Lower prices for airline tickets and gas could make this one of the busiest Labor Day travel weekends ever.

