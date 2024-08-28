Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Eviction filings in Sedgwick County rose last year, continuing a trend that started in 2021. KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with landlords, tenants, nonprofits and housing experts about why eviction filings haven’t stopped going up since the pandemic.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school district leaders are crunching some numbers after closing six schools last spring, and they say most students moved to nearby schools.

The Wichita school board unanimously approved a plan Monday night to build new schools and close older ones.

Five aircrafts at McConnell Air Force Base that were damaged during severe weather on Sunday remain at the base.

A recent study indicates Kansas has made significant improvements to its mental health services in the past year.

A plant that will turn leftover biomass from corn harvest into ethanol will break ground Wednesday in Liberal.

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra has appointed a new executive director.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

