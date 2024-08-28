© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Eviction filings in Sedgwick County rose last year, continuing a trend that started in 2021. KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with landlords, tenants, nonprofits and housing experts about why eviction filings haven’t stopped going up since the pandemic.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school district leaders are crunching some numbers after closing six schools last spring, and they say most students moved to nearby schools.
  • The Wichita school board unanimously approved a plan Monday night to build new schools and close older ones.
  • Five aircrafts at McConnell Air Force Base that were damaged during severe weather on Sunday remain at the base.
  • A recent study indicates Kansas has made significant improvements to its mental health services in the past year.
  • A plant that will turn leftover biomass from corn harvest into ethanol will break ground Wednesday in Liberal.
  • The Wichita Symphony Orchestra has appointed a new executive director.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
