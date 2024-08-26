Monday, August 26, 2024

The oldest continually-run Black rodeo in the U-S takes place each year in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo draws competitors from across the country. This year hundreds of attendees watched events such as the “mutton busting competition”… where kids ride sheep; the “Pony Express”… a relay race on horseback; and the “ladies steer undecorating”… where horseback riders tear tape or ribbon off a steer. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope was at the invitational and brought back an audio postcard.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school board members could take their first official step tonight toward putting a major bond issue to voters.

The multibillion-dollar livestock industry in Kansas needs the Ogallala aquifer to survive. Discussions about the sustainability of that water source were held this month in Manhattan.

Kansas political leaders support a federal decision not to demand water for a wildlife refuge near Hutchinson. But conservationists are frustrated by the move.

Kansas lawmakers are reviewing the state Legislature’s budgeting process to consider how they can better examine new spending proposals.

The Robert Dole VA Center will host a homeless resource event next month to help unhoused veterans.

Several Midwestern states are encouraging older farmers to rent or sell their land to the next generation. We look at one new tax incentive program.

Presidents of the Big 12 conference are expected to discuss inviting the University of Connecticut to the conference, after school officials made a pitch to the league.

The ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo is returning to Wichita for an eighth year this weekend.

