© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live: Updates from the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

KMUW's Fletcher Powell looks at a new movie that causes us to ask big questions in small, quiet ways.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Sedgwick County Commission passed its 2025 budget Wednesday after hours of discussing possible cuts.
  • The Wichita school district is expanding its use of public transportation to get students to and from school.
  • Wichita Police are investigating after finding a body in the trunk of a car near Kellogg and Tyler.
  • Sedgwick County Emergency Management will conduct a training exercise with federal officials in March.
  • Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water.
  • For western Kansans, understanding how moisture leaves crops can lead to smarter irrigation and recognizing its effects on local weather.
  • The University of Kansas has received a $26 million dollar federal grant to establish a new engineering research center.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay