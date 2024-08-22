Thursday, August 22, 2024

KMUW's Fletcher Powell looks at a new movie that causes us to ask big questions in small, quiet ways.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County Commission passed its 2025 budget Wednesday after hours of discussing possible cuts.

The Wichita school district is expanding its use of public transportation to get students to and from school.

Wichita Police are investigating after finding a body in the trunk of a car near Kellogg and Tyler.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will conduct a training exercise with federal officials in March.

Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water.

For western Kansans, understanding how moisture leaves crops can lead to smarter irrigation and recognizing its effects on local weather.

The University of Kansas has received a $26 million dollar federal grant to establish a new engineering research center.

