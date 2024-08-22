Thursday, August 22, 2024
KMUW's Fletcher Powell looks at a new movie that causes us to ask big questions in small, quiet ways.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Sedgwick County Commission passed its 2025 budget Wednesday after hours of discussing possible cuts.
- The Wichita school district is expanding its use of public transportation to get students to and from school.
- Wichita Police are investigating after finding a body in the trunk of a car near Kellogg and Tyler.
- Sedgwick County Emergency Management will conduct a training exercise with federal officials in March.
- Farmers in central Kansas will not have to cut back on irrigation next year to ensure a nearby wildlife refuge has enough water.
- For western Kansans, understanding how moisture leaves crops can lead to smarter irrigation and recognizing its effects on local weather.
- The University of Kansas has received a $26 million dollar federal grant to establish a new engineering research center.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay