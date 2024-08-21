Wednesday, August 21, 2024
A new novel takes readers on a wild and frightening ride through an AI driven world. KMUW book reviewer Suzanne Perez tells us more.
Plus more on these stories:
- About 800 new apartment units came online in Wichita in 2023, a rebound from slow construction following the pandemic.
- The Wichita City Council approved the city’s more than $760 million dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the disappearance of the interim city clerk of Peabody, a small town northeast of Wichita.
- The Blue Angels precision flying team will begin arriving in Wichita Thursday morning.
- A civil rights group is warning Kansas public schools that they cannot hand out Bibles or other religious materials.
- The state of Kansas has begun distributing its new license plates.
- Federal officials say they will make disaster assistance available to 14 Kansas counties affected by severe weather in May.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper