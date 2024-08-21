Wednesday, August 21, 2024

A new novel takes readers on a wild and frightening ride through an AI driven world. KMUW book reviewer Suzanne Perez tells us more.

About 800 new apartment units came online in Wichita in 2023, a rebound from slow construction following the pandemic.

The Wichita City Council approved the city’s more than $760 million dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the disappearance of the interim city clerk of Peabody, a small town northeast of Wichita.

The Blue Angels precision flying team will begin arriving in Wichita Thursday morning.

A civil rights group is warning Kansas public schools that they cannot hand out Bibles or other religious materials.

The state of Kansas has begun distributing its new license plates.

Federal officials say they will make disaster assistance available to 14 Kansas counties affected by severe weather in May.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

