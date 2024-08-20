Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Author Priscilla Morris used her family history in her novel, "Black Butterflies," exploring strength of survival through the power of art. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Morris about the book.

A former bank executive was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison Monday for a cryptocurrency scheme that led to the collapse of a southwest Kansas bank.

The Sedgwick County Commission will vote Wednesday on the 2025 budget.

There’s a new clinic in eastern Kansas that offers in-vitro fertilization and other types of fertility treatments.

The Read ICT project will hold a free book swap Thursday evening at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

Scorching temperatures covered southwest Kansas over the weekend, with some places recording the hottest day of the year so far. Relief might still be weeks away.

McConnell Air Force Base is hosting its Frontiers in Flight Air Show this weekend, with a few changes aimed at safety.

The Bureau of Land Management will hold an adoption event for wild horses and burros in Kansas this week.

