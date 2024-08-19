Monday, August 19, 2024

Between friends, sports, clubs and classes, going back to school can be exciting. But it also coincides with an increase in teen mental health problems. And health care professionals continue to focus on the role social media plays. Rose Conlon explores more on this issue.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita city council will hold its final public hearing on the proposed budget for next year at its meeting tomorrow.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Kansas and Missouri are two of 27 states with, quote, “very high” levels of COVID-19 in wastewater.

Kansas and Nebraska are at odds over a river project that could expose Kansas lakes to an invasive species of fish.

After years of drought and of supply chain interruptions that have hurt agriculture, Kansas farmers are still reeling from the impact of inflation.

Officials with Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will officially open their new Training and Innovation Center tomorrow.

