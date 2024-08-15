Thursday, August 15, 2024

Six months ago today, twenty-five Kansas City Chiefs fans went to Union Station to celebrate the Super Bowl victory, and left with bullet wounds. Nearly half of them were under 18. Countless more children experienced the trauma first-hand. These kids continue to endure fear, anger, sleep problems.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to enact stricter regulations on utility-scale solar projects.

A new survey shows that Kansas parents are less insistent about their children going to college.

The Wichita city council says it will continue to consider options for paid parking downtown after resident pushback.

Adults attending next week’s air show at McConnell Air Force Base will be required to present identification at the gate.

For western Kansans, understanding how moisture leaves crops can lead to smarter irrigation and recognizing its effects on local weather.

Kansas is eligible to receive more than $33 million dollars in grant funding to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay