Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Unpaid traffic tickets can end up costing low-income Kansans thousands of dollars. Cities can send unpaid fines and fees to collection agencies and add interest on top. Critics say the system is unfair to lower income Kansans who already could not afford the initial fine.

Plus more on these stories:

Small business owners in Downtown Wichita continued to voice their concerns about changes to parking in the area at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Wichita school district has rolled out a proposed student code of conduct that would guide discipline measures at schools.

A felony charge has officially been filed against a former local police chief who led a 2023 raid on the Marion County Record newspaper.

Nonprofit and for-profit developers presented proposals last week asking for funding from the city of Wichita to buy and renovate public housing units.

A Wichita-area nonprofit that helps survivors of human trafficking is expanding some of its services.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay