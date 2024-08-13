Tuesday, August 13, 2024

In Kristopher Jansma's prior works of fiction, his characters would bear no resemblance to real people his life. But as he told KMUW's Beth Golay, his new novel, Our Narrow Hiding Places was *inspired* by family members who experienced the Dutch Hunger Winter during World War II.

Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg visited Wichita on Monday, touring Spirit Aerosystems and WSU Tech alongside U.S. Senator Jerry Moran.

The Wichita school district will start this school year with the lowest number of teacher vacancies in more than a decade.

Kansas has a new design for its personalized license plates.

A health center in Southeast Kansas, where health ratings are generally low, is expanding to improve health access and outcomes.

Third-party presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Junior and Jill Stein are filing to get on the ballot in Kansas for the November general election.

Five community groups will combine efforts for this year’s Wichita Start Up Week.

