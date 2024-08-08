Thursday, August 8, 2024

Musician Freedy Johnston left his hometown of Kinsley, Kansas in the 1980s to pursue his musical dreams.He's returned this month to work on a mural celebrating the place he once moved away from and, he says, he hopes it's just the start of celebrating his connection to that town.

KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Johnston and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school board members saw a proposed timeline Wednesday that could put a bond issue to voters by February.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is the new chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

The Sedgwick County commission considered a stringent new set of regulations for utility-scale solar power Wednesday morning.

Boeing says it’s redesigning its door plugs to prevent another blow out incident from occurring.

Ransomware attacks on hospitals are rising in Kansas and nationally.

Voters in Bel Aire approved a charter ordinance that would allow the city to use its website as the official newspaper.

Kansas House Minority Leader Vic Miller of Topeka will no longer have a seat in the Legislature next year.

Producer: Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

