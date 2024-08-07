© 2024 KMUW
Dist 3 Unofficial Results — Rep: Stephanie Wise-49% Greg Ferris-38% Alan Reichert-14% Dem: Celeste Racette-76% AlmaAnn Jones-24% — Final
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
It was a late night waiting for some election results. So we'll keep this short. We have more on these results and other news stories:

  • Stephanie Wise came out on top of a heated Republican primary for the District 3 Sedgwick County Commission seat.
  • Save Century II Founder Celeste Racette won the Democratic primary for Sedgwick County’s 3rd District commission seat last night.
  • Two conservative candidates are in the running to replace outgoing moderate voices on the Kansas State Board of Education.
  • Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt won a crowded Republican primary for the 2nd District in Congress.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a second day of hearings today as it investigates why a panel blew off a commercial airline flight.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Wichita police officer.
  • About 8,000 teachers and other employees of the Wichita school district gathered at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday morning to kick off the new school year.
  • Applications are now open for another round of grants from the state's opioid settlement funds.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the state be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Wichita firefighter Ty Voth.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content.
