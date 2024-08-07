Wednesday, August 7, 2024

It was a late night waiting for some election results. So we'll keep this short. We have more on these results and other news stories:

Stephanie Wise came out on top of a heated Republican primary for the District 3 Sedgwick County Commission seat.

Save Century II Founder Celeste Racette won the Democratic primary for Sedgwick County’s 3rd District commission seat last night.

Two conservative candidates are in the running to replace outgoing moderate voices on the Kansas State Board of Education.

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt won a crowded Republican primary for the 2nd District in Congress.

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a second day of hearings today as it investigates why a panel blew off a commercial airline flight.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Wichita police officer.

About 8,000 teachers and other employees of the Wichita school district gathered at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday morning to kick off the new school year.

Applications are now open for another round of grants from the state's opioid settlement funds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the state be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Wichita firefighter Ty Voth.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay