Wednesday, August 7, 2024
It was a late night waiting for some election results. So we'll keep this short. We have more on these results and other news stories:
- Stephanie Wise came out on top of a heated Republican primary for the District 3 Sedgwick County Commission seat.
- Save Century II Founder Celeste Racette won the Democratic primary for Sedgwick County’s 3rd District commission seat last night.
- Two conservative candidates are in the running to replace outgoing moderate voices on the Kansas State Board of Education.
- Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt won a crowded Republican primary for the 2nd District in Congress.
- The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a second day of hearings today as it investigates why a panel blew off a commercial airline flight.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Wichita police officer.
- About 8,000 teachers and other employees of the Wichita school district gathered at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday morning to kick off the new school year.
- Applications are now open for another round of grants from the state's opioid settlement funds.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the state be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Wichita firefighter Ty Voth.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay