Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Even before COVID-19 ushered in remote learning, Kansas districts were doubling down on technology. But things are starting to change. As KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports, concerns about too much screen time have some schools rethinking the value of computers in the classroom.

Hundreds of people braved the heat last night as League 42 unveiled its new Jackie Robinson statue.

More than 100 polling sites across Sedgwick County are open this morning at 6 a.m. for the primary Election.

An investigation by a special prosecutor says a local police chief broke the law and should be charged in the wake of a 2023 police raid on the Marion County Record newspaper.

Kansas farmers and researchers will soon have more accurate data on the future of the most vital resource in the region, the High Plains Aquifer. Here's what we know after a recent study.

Three teens accused of being part of the fatal shootings at the Super Bowl parade last February have wrapped up their cases in Jackson County Court in Missouri.

Funeral services for Wichita firefighter Ty Voth will be held Friday morning.

Spirit AeroSystems had an operating loss of more than $300 million dollars in the second quarter.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay