Monday, August 5, 2024

The city of Wichita is in the midst of selling about 350 single-family public housing units scattered throughout town. About one-third of them were occupied as of last December. Where do tenants go when the homes sell? KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with several to find out.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school district employees will gather at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow morning to kick off the new school year

Advance voting ends today for the primary election.

With the primary elections coming up in Kansas and Missouri tomorrow, key races often go overlooked

The Wichita City Council will hold another public meeting on its proposed budget Thursday evening.

It’s now looking likely that Congress will NOT pass a new Farm Bill this year. Here's how the delay impacts farmers and ranchers.

The public can witness the unveiling of a new Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park tonight seven months after the former statue was stolen.

The Wichita Public Library will host an event featuring writers on Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Isy Ordonez, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay