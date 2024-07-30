Tuesday, July 30, 2024
At first glance, Jessica Anthony’s novel, The Most, takes place on a single unseasonably hot day in November 1957. But as she tells KMUW’s Beth Golay, Anthony uses memory and perspective to explore the history of a marriage. We have their conversation.
Plus more on these stories:
- A new report by the nonprofit Mental Health America suggests it’s harder for Kansans to access and afford mental health care than residents in most other states.
- United Methodist Open Door says it’s changing the hours of its day shelter this week to cope with the heat.
- A nonprofit organization in Clay County, Kansas, wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression.
- Primary elections are a week away and Kansas voters have a variety of ways to make their voices heard.
- A veterans awareness expo will take place this Saturday - showcasing resources for veterans and their families.