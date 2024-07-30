© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
At first glance, Jessica Anthony’s novel, The Most, takes place on a single unseasonably hot day in November 1957. But as she tells KMUW’s Beth Golay, Anthony uses memory and perspective to explore the history of a marriage. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new report by the nonprofit Mental Health America suggests it’s harder for Kansans to access and afford mental health care than residents in most other states.
  • United Methodist Open Door says it’s changing the hours of its day shelter this week to cope with the heat.
  • A nonprofit organization in Clay County, Kansas, wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression.
  • Primary elections are a week away and Kansas voters have a variety of ways to make their voices heard.
  • A veterans awareness expo will take place this Saturday - showcasing resources for veterans and their families.
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
