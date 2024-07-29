Monday, July 29, 2024
Nearly one hundred years ago, an enormous boulder sacred to the Kaw nation was taken from its land. But now, Grandfather Rock has returned home. KMUW's Beccy Tanner tells us more.
And, one of last year's most memorable and disturbing novels is now available in paperback. Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at "Chain-Gang All-Stars," which explores the injustice of the American prison system.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Wichita nonprofit is seeking to hire an Ameri-Corps member who will focus on environmental justice.
- Sedgwick County will hold a hearing Wednesday night for the public to share feedback about the proposed 2025 budget.
- Research near Lawrence could shed light on how wetland plants help improve water quality.
- Early voting for the primary election begins at satellite locations tomorrow.
- Families in the Wichita school district can begin in-person enrollment this week.
- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran recently joined leaders at the University of Kansas to announce funding for the KU Cancer Center and health system.
- A new study looking at the climate impacts of beef production in North America could change the way Kansas ranchers finish cattle.