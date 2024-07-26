Friday, July 26, 2024

Kansas born musician Logan Mize released his latest album, Her Heartland, last week. The singer-songwriter says that after living in Nashville for years, he and his wife decided to move back to Andale and enjoy a quieter life with their children. Some of that experience, he says, found its way into the new songs. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Mize and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A nonprofit organization in Clay County, Kansas, wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression.

U.S. Congress members reviewed allegations of sexual assault, bullying and retaliation at Haskell Indian Nations University at a hearing this week.

The group planning Kansas City’s World Cup games, hired a new Director of Transportation Thursday.

A program to help feed children before school begins is set to begin Monday.

A grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, has indicted a North Korean man for a cyberattack on a Kansas hospital in 2021.

Kansas officials are asking the federal government for more time to assess damage caused by severe storms earlier this summer.

Producer: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

