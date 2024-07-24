Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wichita State University unveiled its own cricket field near campus in May. International students were at the forefront of this effort. KMUW's Nour Longi reports that for some international students cricket is not just a sport...it's a connection to home.

Plus more on these stories:



A new population forecast from Wichita State University projects Kansas to see slowing growth in the next few decades before picking back up around 2050.

Sedgwick County’s unemployment rate jumped 15% for the second month in a row.

The Biden Administration is proposing a new rule to protect workers from extreme heat.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags on state property to be flown at half-staff in honor of a former Kansas House speaker who died.

Contracts-for-deed offer a low-barrier pathway to homeownership.

Exploration Place achieved record attendance last year.

The 90th annual NBC World Series begins Thursday.

