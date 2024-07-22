© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 22, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Last week, guitarist Al Di Meola released the album "Twentyfour," which he began working on in the year 2020 as a vehicle for acoustic guitar compositions before it grew into a multi-faceted recording that displays the breadth of the New Jersey native's talents. Di Meola suffered a heart attack last fall, and he says he's come to reflect on his life and career and appreciate some of his earlier work, starting with music he made as a member of Chick Corea's Return To Forever, a band he joined at age 19. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Al Di Meola and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More Kansas school districts will begin using electric school buses with help from a federal clean-air initiative.
  • Wichita’s mayor, state officials, and local business leaders are in England this week for the Farnborough Air Show.
  • Kansas lawmakers are hoping to tap into federal dollars to help fund several local infrastructure projects around the state.
  • Scientists in Salina have sped up their work to create a commercially viable perennial grain.
  • Wichita Transit has a new director.
  • The Great Plains Nature Center will host an evening event on Friday. Moonlit Mania helps people of all ages learn about nocturnal wildlife from local nature experts.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Isy Ordonez, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
