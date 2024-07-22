Monday, July 22, 2024

Last week, guitarist Al Di Meola released the album "Twentyfour," which he began working on in the year 2020 as a vehicle for acoustic guitar compositions before it grew into a multi-faceted recording that displays the breadth of the New Jersey native's talents. Di Meola suffered a heart attack last fall, and he says he's come to reflect on his life and career and appreciate some of his earlier work, starting with music he made as a member of Chick Corea's Return To Forever, a band he joined at age 19. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Al Di Meola and has more.

More Kansas school districts will begin using electric school buses with help from a federal clean-air initiative.

Wichita’s mayor, state officials, and local business leaders are in England this week for the Farnborough Air Show.

Kansas lawmakers are hoping to tap into federal dollars to help fund several local infrastructure projects around the state.

Scientists in Salina have sped up their work to create a commercially viable perennial grain.

Wichita Transit has a new director.

The Great Plains Nature Center will host an evening event on Friday. Moonlit Mania helps people of all ages learn about nocturnal wildlife from local nature experts.

