Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 18, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Craig Owens formed The Bodo Ensemble in 1989, focusing on free improvisation. Tonight, Owens will present some new material with the current version of the group, which includes flutist Ellen Johnson Mosley. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Owens and Johnson Mosley and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new report by the Commonwealth Fund shows that it’s harder for women to access health care in Kansas than in most other states.
  • Some members of the Valley Center High School baseball team who allegedly killed a chicken last spring will not be charged with animal cruelty.
  • A Wichita activist is asking the city to establish a commission to study reparations for Black residents.
  • More Kansas school districts will begin using electric school buses with help from a federal clean-air initiative.
  • People traveling on U-S 400 through Butler and Greenwood counties can expect delays due to construction.
  • KMUW's Fletcher Powell says a single great decision can make a movie.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

