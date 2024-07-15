Monday, July 15, 2024

Magician Christian Manahl blends modern magic and comedy to keep audiences on their toes … and bellied over with laughter. He says, “When it comes to comedy, it's just it's a very straightforward thing to add to magic, because magic is about surprising you. Comedy is also, ‘Oh, look, there's a surprise,’ you know, and that's why it's funny.’” Manahl talked with KMUW's Hugo Phan about pursuing his long-time dream.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansans need to register to vote by tomorrow if they want to cast a ballot in the August 6th primary.

Local arts and cultural organizations say proposed budget cuts from Sedgwick County could hurt their operations.

Kansas wildlife officials will run a three-day workshop in Junction City this fall where women can learn camping, hunting and more

Two ramps along northbound I-135 in Wichita will be closed starting today.

The city of Wichita’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented at tomorrow's city council meeting.

A company in western Kansas is trying to find solutions to the region's water crisis, starting with feedlots. The project is a small step toward water conservation.

A federal appeals court has reversed the conviction of a researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed at the University of Kansas.

A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block the nationwide enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to do background checks of buyers at gun shows and other places outside brick-and-mortar stores.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay