Stayed tuned to KMUW for updates from NPR and how you can get the latest developments on the Republication National Convention.
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 15, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Magician Christian Manahl blends modern magic and comedy to keep audiences on their toes … and bellied over with laughter. He says, “When it comes to comedy, it's just it's a very straightforward thing to add to magic, because magic is about surprising you. Comedy is also, ‘Oh, look, there's a surprise,’ you know, and that's why it's funny.’” Manahl talked with KMUW's Hugo Phan about pursuing his long-time dream.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansans need to register to vote by tomorrow if they want to cast a ballot in the August 6th primary.
  • Local arts and cultural organizations say proposed budget cuts from Sedgwick County could hurt their operations.
  • Kansas wildlife officials will run a three-day workshop in Junction City this fall where women can learn camping, hunting and more
  • Two ramps along northbound I-135 in Wichita will be closed starting today.
  • The city of Wichita’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented at tomorrow's city council meeting.
  • A company in western Kansas is trying to find solutions to the region's water crisis, starting with feedlots. The project is a small step toward water conservation.
  • A federal appeals court has reversed the conviction of a researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed at the University of Kansas.
  • A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block the nationwide enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to do background checks of buyers at gun shows and other places outside brick-and-mortar stores.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
