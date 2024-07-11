Thursday, July 11, 2024
Weathervanes is the 2023 album from Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. According to the group's longtime guitarist Sadler Vaden, the record was an attempt to capture some of the guitar interplay between him and Isbell. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Vaden and has more.
Plus KMUW's Fletcher Powell says he admired a new movie's perspective.
And we have more on these stories:
- The Kansas State Board of Education voted Wednesday to remove a new requirement that students apply for college financial aid.
- Some Kansas education leaders say schools should do more to limit students’ use of cell phones during the school day.
- Sedgwick County proposed a mill levy reduction and several cuts to its 20-25 budget Wednesday.
- Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature will allow two days of hearings on medical marijuana later this year.
- A Leavenworth Cyclist is preparing for another run at a gold medal in the Paris Paralympic games this summer. A Kansas City doctor is helping get her up to speed.
- Starting next week it will cost more to send mail through the U.S. Postal Service.
- The annual Sedgwick County Fair opened yesterday and runs through Saturday at the county fairgrounds in Cheney.