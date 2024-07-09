Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Several states across the Midwest have restricted abortion access after Roe’s fall two years ago. Nebraska has a 12 week ban. Iowa’s supreme court just upheld a six-week ban. The laws are forcing families to seek abortions outside of their home states. Nebraska Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports for the Midwest Newsroom about one Nebraska family’s decision to go to Kansas after complications arose during pregnancy.

And we have more on these stories:



The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to expand health services in schools thanks to a federal grant.

The U.S. Adaptive Open golf championship gets underway Monday in south-central Kansas.

State education leaders plan to discuss issues around student behavior and emergency restraint practices in Kansas schools.

Downtown Wichita is looking to update its Downtown Master Plan that’s guided development in the city’s core for the past 15 years.

A Kansas scientist is using artificial intelligence to help bee researchers.

The Wichita school district is hosting special enrollment events for Spanish-speaking families.

Wichita Public libraries are now lending out blood pressure monitors. People with a library card can check out the monitors for a 14-day period.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Greg Echlin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Ainsley Smyth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay