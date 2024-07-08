© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 8, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Author Hampton Sides is an American historian with many bestselling works of narrative history and literary non-fiction. His latest book follows the third and final voyage of Captain James Cook. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Sides about the legendary explorer ahead of his visit to Wichita tomorrow. We have their conversation.

Plus, book reviewer Suzanne Perez takes a look at a new novel that explores the aftermath of an environmental disaster -- the BP oil spill that polluted much of the Gulf Coast.

And we have more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Supreme court struck down two laws restricting abortion on Friday. The decisions cement the state’s role as a leading abortion access point.
  • Online enrollment begins today for parents with children returning to Wichita schools.
  • A new program from Kansas State University is helping rural families check the safety of their drinking water.
  • A Democrat is breaking ranks with her party in the race for the 2nd District congressional seat in eastern Kansas.
  • The former parking lot for the Mid-America All Indian Museum is being torn up and turned into a green space.
  • A Kansas initiative is aimed at attracting workers by highlighting job opportunities and more affordable housing compared to other states. The state wants to reverse brain drain by bringing people back.
  • A former reporter for a weekly Kansas newspaper has settled part of her federal lawsuit over a police raid on the paper.
  • The Wichita Wind Surge baseball team is expected to attract the 1 millionth fan in team history later this season.
Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
