Monday, July 8, 2024

Author Hampton Sides is an American historian with many bestselling works of narrative history and literary non-fiction. His latest book follows the third and final voyage of Captain James Cook. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Sides about the legendary explorer ahead of his visit to Wichita tomorrow. We have their conversation.

Plus, book reviewer Suzanne Perez takes a look at a new novel that explores the aftermath of an environmental disaster -- the BP oil spill that polluted much of the Gulf Coast.

And we have more on these stories: