Wednesday, July 3, 2024

For the last two years, Kansas lawmakers have considered ways to address growing homelessness in the state. But so far, little help has come. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, groups helping unhoused people are frustrated with the lack of support.

A Department of Justice investigation found that Black students in the Wichita Public School district, especially girls, were punished more often and more severely than other students.

Kansas children are at an elevated risk of lead poisoning, and that’s especially true in Southeast Kansas. Some researchers are trying to address the problem.

The Wichita City Council approved an agreement yesterday to purchase the former Park Elementary School from Wichita Public Schools for a dollar.

The city of Wichita will hold its annual 4th of July fireworks show tomorrow.

Wichita Transit will extend its Veterans Ride Free program for another two years.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is reiterating her support for President Joe Biden before he meets with Democratic governors today.

The city of Wichita is applying for nearly a million dollars in federal grants to improve its cybersecurity systems.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the adult entertainment industry seeking to upend a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the age of their users.

