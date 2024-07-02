Tuesday, July 2, 2024

A child is missing from a summer camp and a serial killer is on the loose. The makings of a kitschy summer read, right? But KMUW's Beth Golay says not so fast. Liz Moore's The God of the Woods is a literary page-turner that delivers in an unexpected way. The two visited about the book, and we have part of that conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas doctors are challenging a new law requiring them to ask patients why they’re getting an abortion. They say the Kansas health department is not enforcing the law for now.

With a grant from the Sunflower Foundation, researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are working to come up with solutions to food insecurity in Kansas.

The Kansas Turnpike officially converted to cashless tolling yesterday.

Liberty Hospital, in Missouri, officially joined the University of Kansas Health System this week despite backlash on both sides of the state line.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon is part of the latest class named to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

