Tuesday, July 2, 2024
A child is missing from a summer camp and a serial killer is on the loose. The makings of a kitschy summer read, right? But KMUW's Beth Golay says not so fast. Liz Moore's The God of the Woods is a literary page-turner that delivers in an unexpected way. The two visited about the book, and we have part of that conversation.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas doctors are challenging a new law requiring them to ask patients why they’re getting an abortion. They say the Kansas health department is not enforcing the law for now.
- With a grant from the Sunflower Foundation, researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are working to come up with solutions to food insecurity in Kansas.
- The Kansas Turnpike officially converted to cashless tolling yesterday.
- Liberty Hospital, in Missouri, officially joined the University of Kansas Health System this week despite backlash on both sides of the state line.
- Former Wichita State men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon is part of the latest class named to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay