Monday, July 1, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Longtime small business owners from the Baby Boomer generation are reaching retirement age. But many struggle to find someone who’s willing to buy the business and keep it running for another generation. Harvest Public Media contributor Brian Beach reports on how the wave of retirements is hitting rural communities especially hard.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Three new abortion-related laws will take effect in Kansas today.
  • Another new Kansas law taking effect today will require age verification to access adult content online.
  • The Wichita City Council will consider an agreement with Wichita Public Schools for the former Park Elementary building at its meeting Tuesday.
  • The state of Kansas is asking residents for feedback to help with its opioid response plan.
  • The state of Kansas is warning of increased cases of tick- and mosquito-borne diseases this year.
  • An Independence Day commemoration event will be held Thursday, July 4th, at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita.
  • Some City of Wichita Facilities will be closed or have special hours on Thursday, July 4th.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Brian Beach, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smith
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

