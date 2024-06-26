Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Western Kansas is different than the eastern part of the state - and it's more than just geography. In fact, a group of southwest Kansas counties tried to secede 30-plus years ago - hoping to form their own state called West Kansas. It’s largely forgotten now, but the divide between east and west Kansas remains today. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service tells us what happened with the plans for the 51st state.

Plus more on these stories:

As Wichita bakes in 100-degree temperatures, low-income residents lined up at the Salvation Army yesterday to get a free fan.

Hispanic Kansans are 3.2 times more likely than their white, non-Hispanic counterparts not to have health insurance. The Kansas Health Institute will host an event to talk about why.

Boeing is reportedly preparing a $4 billion dollar bid to buy most of Spirit AeroSystems.

Wichita Pride will host its annual rally and parade this weekend as part of Pride Month.

The Biden administration said yesterday that it will appeal rulings by Kansas and Missouri judges that blocked student debt relief provisions.

Helicopters from the Kansas Air National Guard dropped 9 thousand gallons of water on a stubborn fire near Park City.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story inspired Hallmark to make a Chiefs-centered romance of their own.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Zach Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay