Tuesday, June 25, 2024

In her latest novel, "Sandwich," author Catherine Newman uses wit and humor to explore a single week at Cape Cod, with three generations of a family vacationing at the summer cottage they have rented for more than 20 years. As Newman told KMUW's Beth Golay, the book explores the pressure of being sandwiched between adult children and aging parents.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas has become a key abortion access point in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Homebuyers across Kansas and Missouri face prices that have shot up in relation to their incomes over the past three decades.

A media report says Boeing is getting closer to an agreement to buy Spirit AeroSystems.

Sedgwick County has declared a state of local disaster emergency because of a large fire at a recycling business near Park City.

Kansas and Missouri students are still recovering academically after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. A new report says attendance plays a big role.

Some livestock groups want all meat products to clearly disclose where the livestock was born, raised and processed. They’re hoping Congress will reinstate mandatory labeling in the upcoming farm bill.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jodi Fortino, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Skyler Rossi, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay