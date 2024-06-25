© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
In her latest novel, "Sandwich," author Catherine Newman uses wit and humor to explore a single week at Cape Cod, with three generations of a family vacationing at the summer cottage they have rented for more than 20 years. As Newman told KMUW's Beth Golay, the book explores the pressure of being sandwiched between adult children and aging parents.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas has become a key abortion access point in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
  • Homebuyers across Kansas and Missouri face prices that have shot up in relation to their incomes over the past three decades.
  • A media report says Boeing is getting closer to an agreement to buy Spirit AeroSystems.
  • Sedgwick County has declared a state of local disaster emergency because of a large fire at a recycling business near Park City.
  • Kansas and Missouri students are still recovering academically after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools. A new report says attendance plays a big role.
  • Some livestock groups want all meat products to clearly disclose where the livestock was born, raised and processed. They’re hoping Congress will reinstate mandatory labeling in the upcoming farm bill.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jodi Fortino, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Skyler Rossi, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
