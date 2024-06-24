Monday, June 24, 2024

More than half of all master’s degrees in public administration each year are earned by women. But data shows women are still vastly underrepresented in city and county management. Even fewer of them are Latina, like Daniela Lujano Rivas. Celia Hack spoke with Rivas, who was hired as Newton’s city manager in January.

Plus more on these stories:



A new University of Kansas study calls into question the common refrain that U.S. metropolitan areas like Wichita face housing shortages.

Kansas universities are working on a new system that will overhaul math requirements.

The new Panasonic Electric Vehicle Battery factory is beginning to take shape in De Soto.

Officials at the Union Rescue Mission will break ground Tuesday on a $2 million dollar renovation project.

The American Red Cross will host its 17th annual Red, White and You Blood Drive beginning Sunday, June 30.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Celia Hack, Isabel Ordoñez, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper