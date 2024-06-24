© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 24, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
More than half of all master’s degrees in public administration each year are earned by women. But data shows women are still vastly underrepresented in city and county management. Even fewer of them are Latina, like Daniela Lujano Rivas. Celia Hack spoke with Rivas, who was hired as Newton’s city manager in January.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new University of Kansas study calls into question the common refrain that U.S. metropolitan areas like Wichita face housing shortages.
  • Kansas universities are working on a new system that will overhaul math requirements.
  • The new Panasonic Electric Vehicle Battery factory is beginning to take shape in De Soto.
  • Officials at the Union Rescue Mission will break ground Tuesday on a $2 million dollar renovation project.
  • The American Red Cross will host its 17th annual Red, White and You Blood Drive beginning Sunday, June 30.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Celia Hack, Isabel Ordoñez, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
