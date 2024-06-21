Friday, June 21, 2024

San Francisco-based power pop band French Cassettes will perform at Elsewhere Fest in Wichita this evening. The band's Scott Huerta recently spoke to KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the band's new album, Benzene, and about when he knew he wanted to pursue music as a career.

Plus more on these stories:

Some Wichita school board members say they won't support a bond issue proposal to rebuild and consolidate schools

The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition increases Thursday for five of the six state universities.

Newman University has received a roughly $2 million dollar federal grant to expand educational access in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Turnpike will soon be cashless. Starting July 1, drivers on the highway from the Oklahoma border to Kansas City will no longer need to pull over to pay their toll.

Wichita’s municipal court system is beginning to recover from a cyber security incident that affected all city operations.

