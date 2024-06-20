Thursday, June 20, 2024

Roxy's Downtown debuts a new production of Neil Simon's classic 1972 comedy The Sunshine Boys tonight. JR Hurst plays aging comedian Willie Clark opposite Davis Stone as Al Lewis. Deb Campbell serves as costume designer and is also in the cast. Hurst and Campbell recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about what they love about Simon's play.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Board of Regents will vote today on plans to raise tuition at most state universities.

Kansas could soon issue about $700 million dollars in STAR bonds for a new stadium. The state already has more than a half a billion dollars in STAR bond debt.

The city of Wichita changed the way it distributes federal community development dollars this year, which has disrupted some nonprofits.

Kansas State University has broken ground on its Agriculture Innovation Initiative to attract more students from diverse backgrounds into the state’s ag industry.

The Wichita school board will meet for a workshop this morning to discuss two major issues facing the district.

The Salvation Army and I-C-T Farms will break ground tomorrow on a new community garden.

The United Way of the Plains announced that 10 local nonprofits will receive a combined $85,000 dollars in grants.

The annual Kansas Veterans Festival takes place this weekend at El Dorado State Park with music, food trucks and kids' activities. Organizations that provide resources and assistance to veterans and their families also will be at the event.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay