Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
In her sophomore novel, Claire Lombardo follows her main character through multiple timelines that explore her role as daughter, wife, and mother. Lombard recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the novel, Same As It Ever Was.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers could vote today on a bill that would cut state taxes on income, property and social security benefits.
  • Legislators will also address a plan to lure the Chiefs and Royals across the border to Kansas.
  • U.S. Senator Jerry Moran visited a Wichita nonprofit yesterday that focuses on helping homeless veterans. Moran introduced a bill in May that includes resources for veterans without housing.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer, claiming that the pharmaceutical company knowingly misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • People will march in Northeast Wichita this Saturday for unity and against violence.
  • Johnson County leaders began chipping in money last week to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup..

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Kyle Palmer, J. Schafer, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
