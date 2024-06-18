Tuesday, June 18, 2024

In her sophomore novel, Claire Lombardo follows her main character through multiple timelines that explore her role as daughter, wife, and mother. Lombard recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the novel, Same As It Ever Was.

Kansas lawmakers could vote today on a bill that would cut state taxes on income, property and social security benefits.

Legislators will also address a plan to lure the Chiefs and Royals across the border to Kansas.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran visited a Wichita nonprofit yesterday that focuses on helping homeless veterans. Moran introduced a bill in May that includes resources for veterans without housing.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer, claiming that the pharmaceutical company knowingly misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

People will march in Northeast Wichita this Saturday for unity and against violence.

Johnson County leaders began chipping in money last week to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup..

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Kyle Palmer, J. Schafer, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay