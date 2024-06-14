Friday, June 14, 2024

Denver jazz group Daruma makes its Wichita debut tonight at Walker's Jazz Lounge. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin spoke with band members Zach Rich, Shane Dahler, and Gabriel Mininberg about the quintet's approach to building an audience.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas abortion providers can continue prescribing the abortion pill mifepristone due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling yesterday.

City officials say Wichita is close to entering Stage 2 of its Drought Response plan.

Ascension health care officials say an employee inadvertently downloading a malicious file caused a cyberattack last month.

Political competition is hotter in Kansas this year with fewer uncontested races in the state Legislature.

Gasoline prices are dropping, and Kansas and Missouri are among the cheapest states to fill your tank.

City officials will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking today for renovations at the Carl Brewer Community Center.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Tom Shine and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper