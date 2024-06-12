© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
BoomChank is a blues duo consisting of guitarist and vocalist Hadden Sayers and drummer Brannen Temple. Sayers says that for more than two decades he's wanted to form a duo but there was a critical piece missing. Namely, the right drummer. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Hadden Sayers and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita’s largest abortion clinic remains closed more than three weeks after it stopped seeing patients. Trust Women was a major abortion access point for women across the South and Midwest.
  • The city of Wichita's timeline to convert a former school into a homeless shelter by winter is growing tight, as some partners in the project ask for more time.
  • The Wichita city council passed a new parking management agreement Tuesday that expands the role of independent contractor “The Car Park.”
  • Ascension Via Christi says all of its Kansas hospitals and clinics have restored access to electronic medical records, more than a month after a large-scale cyberattack took them offline.
  • Officials in Park City will break ground Friday on a new $500 million dollar retail project.
  • When thunderstorms take out power lines, companies are rebuilding the grid differently. That’s a direct response to climate change.
  • The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to provide heat relief for Sedgwick County residents this summer.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
