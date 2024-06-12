Wednesday, June 12, 2024
BoomChank is a blues duo consisting of guitarist and vocalist Hadden Sayers and drummer Brannen Temple. Sayers says that for more than two decades he's wanted to form a duo but there was a critical piece missing. Namely, the right drummer. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Hadden Sayers and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita’s largest abortion clinic remains closed more than three weeks after it stopped seeing patients. Trust Women was a major abortion access point for women across the South and Midwest.
- The city of Wichita's timeline to convert a former school into a homeless shelter by winter is growing tight, as some partners in the project ask for more time.
- The Wichita city council passed a new parking management agreement Tuesday that expands the role of independent contractor “The Car Park.”
- Ascension Via Christi says all of its Kansas hospitals and clinics have restored access to electronic medical records, more than a month after a large-scale cyberattack took them offline.
- Officials in Park City will break ground Friday on a new $500 million dollar retail project.
- When thunderstorms take out power lines, companies are rebuilding the grid differently. That’s a direct response to climate change.
- The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to provide heat relief for Sedgwick County residents this summer.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay